Finalist at the Plastics Recycling Awards: Starlinger’s Odor Reduction Technology

Vienna — Innovative ideas drive the plastics industry not only in the area of production, but in recycling as well. And just like the movie industry has its eyes set on the Academy Awards, the plastics industry eagerly anticipates the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE), where the most remarkable products and achievements in the field will be honored with an award on April 25, 2018.

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe will be awarded for the first time this year with the intention to emphasize the important role of recycled materials. Austrian Starlinger & Co. GmbH is proud to be among the finalists in the category “Best Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling” with its technology for the reduction of unpleasant odors during the recycling process. This technology, which was first presented at K show in 2016, turns smelly material like detergent bottles into odor-reduced pellets that meet even highest quality standards. Starlinger’s method works without the use of additives; the smell is not just masked, but permanently removed through eliminating the substances causing it. The procedure consists of 3 steps: material preparation in the SMART feeder, highly efficient degassing with the C-VAC module, and finally, optimization in the Smell Extraction Unit. Smell the difference between input material and odor-reduced pellets in PRSE’s product feature area.

Visit Starlinger recycling technology at PRSE, April 24 – 25, 2018, RAI Amsterdam Booth B8!

Source: Starlinger & Co. Ges.m.b.H.