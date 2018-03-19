Plastics Recycling World Exhibition: Experts to debate plastics recycling challenges

Bristol/Essen — Companies and organisations at the forefront of plastics recycling will discuss challenges faced by the industry in a series of free-to-attend debates during the Plastics Recycling World Exhibition in Essen, Germany on 27-28 June. The line-up of panellists includes experts from global brand owners, major plastics recyclers, regulatory compliance firms and technical R&D groups.

The conference at the Plastics Recycling World Exhibition starts on 27 June 2018 with a debate about the EU’s Plastics Strategy announced in January, when panellists will question the strategy’s implications for companies along the plastics recycling value chain. The regulatory focus on packaging waste will make it interesting to hear the comments of Silvia Campos, global scientific and regulatory affairs risk assessment manager at The Coca-Cola Company. Providing an expert legal view will be Anna Gergely, director at Steptoe & Johnson. The response of the plastics recycling industry to the EU strategy will come from two large companies in the sector. RPC-BPI Group, one of Europe’s top producers and recyclers of plastic packaging, is represented by Mike Baxter, external affairs director. Also adding to the debate is Chris Slijkhuis, public affairs and e-waste director at Müller-Guttenbrunn Group, a leading plastics recycler.

The second debate will focus on an important market for plastics, the automotive sector, when panellists will discuss End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) plastics recycling. Companies that are leaders in this demanding area will discuss the opportunities and challenges open to plastics recyclers. Peter Wiedemann, general manager at Wipag Deutschland, will discuss the work of his company in ELV plastics. Another major recycler will be represented by Roger Beuting, managing director at Van Scherpenzeel Group, which was acquired in 2017 by Veolia, one of Europe’s largest waste management groups, as part of its expansion into plastics recycling. The panel also includes Jan Diemert, deputy director in the Department for Polymer-Engineering at Fraunhofer Institute ICT, part of Germany’s highly regarded R&D network.

Day two of the Plastics Recycling World Exhibition on 28 June sees an expert panel ponder questions around plastic packaging recycling, specifically: what further hurdles does plastic packaging still need to overcome? The panel features Christine Levêque, director of business innovation, recycling and recovery at Suez, the global waste management and recycling group with operations on five continents. Levêque will be joined by panellists with deep knowledge of packaging recycling gained from years of work on technical projects, including the leading consultant Edward Kosior, managing director at Nextek. Graham Houlder is managing director of Sloop Consulting and co-ordinator of the CEFLEX Project on flexible packaging recycling. The panel is completed by Kim Ragaert, professor of polymer processing and recycling at Ghent University in the Netherlands.The final panel session will look at the future for Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) plastic recycling. The discussion involves leaders from two specialist recyclers: Jannick Sercu, marketing director at Galloo Plastics, and Keith Freegard, business development director at Axion Polymers. They will be joined by Martin Schlummer, business field manager recycling and environment at Fraunhofer Institute IVV.

Attendance is free at the Plastics Recycling World Exhibition – simply register for your free ticket here. This will give you free admission to the exhibition and its conference theatre featuring technical presentations and educational seminars in addition to the strategic debates. It will also ensure free entry to the Compounding World Expo in the adjacent hall at Messe Essen.

