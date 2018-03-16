EPRC moves forward on ecodesign of printed paper products

Brussels — An update has been made to the European Paper Recycling Council’s (EPRC) “Assessment of Printed Product Recyclability”. This Scorecard for the Removability of Adhesive Applications now includes an annex for applications where there is sufficient experience and confidence that they will deliver good results on removability.

Non-water-soluble or non-dispersible hot melt adhesives are now exempted from testing under certain conditions. If an adhesive application does not conform to with the conditions in this annex, no conclusion can be made about its removability.

The EPRC considers this a step forward towards improving ecodesign, prolonging the recycling loop for printed graphic paper. The updated scorecard can be found unter paperforrecycling.eu.

Source: European Paper Recycling Council’s (EPRC)