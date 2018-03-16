The seventh resource: Metalface supports Global Recycling Day

Oldenzaal, The Netherlands — Metalface – worldwide online network of metal recyclers – will be joining individuals, communities and businesses across the world on March 18th, to showcase the importance recycling plays in preserving the future of our planet. On this day, people around the world will come together for the first ever Global Recycling Day. Global Recycling Day aims to secure the future of our planet by conversing the world’s six primary resources and celebrating the power of the seventh resource – the goods all around us that we reuse and recycle every day.

Metalface encourages changes in metal recycling. That’s why this network is innovating the way metal recyclers gather information and do business. It already connects over 5,000 metal traders, from the biggest worldwide players, to small and medium local metal recyclers. Besides being a communication and business discovery tool, the network provides up-to-date recycling news, including real-time prices and detailed information about recycling companies.

“The information age offers metal recyclers new opportunities to do business, so they just need to take advantage of these benefits“, offers Tim Nijenbrink, Metalface founder.

BIR President, Ranjit Baxi, commented: “The world’s first Global Recycling Day is a vitally important new date in our global calendar. We applaud organisations like Metalface for their support for the Day and bring the story of recycling to life at a community level.”

Source: Metalface