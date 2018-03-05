Recolight: Modest increases for UK lamp and luminaire recycling rates in 2017

Croydon, UK — Recolight has welcomed a further increase in the UK’s annual lighting waste recycling rates. Data released today by the Environment Agency (EA) shows that the 2017 lamp recycling rate was 48.5 per cent – up from 47.5 per cent in 2015. At the same time, the luminaire rate also increased from 7.1 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Nigel Harvey, Recolight CEO, commented: “We are pleased that the lamp recycling rate in 2017 has continued to grow. The long term trend continues to be positive. In 2012, the rate was 39.5 per cent, so a rate of 48.5 per cent five years later is pleasing. Recolight continue to make our free lamp collection service available, and that stimulates and encourages more recycling.”

He added: “The tonnage of LED lamps collected still remains low – at around 1 per cent. This can be expected to grow in future years, but it will still be more than a decade before LED tonnages are close to the tonnages of fluorescent lamp waste.”

Turning to the luminaire recycling rate, he underlined: “The luminaire recycling rate has moved up from 7.1 per cent in 2016 to 7.5 per cent in 2017. An increasing number of Recolight members now request free waste lamp and luminaire collections during multi-site LED luminaire rollouts. Recolight collects the waste lamps, traditional fittings, and batteries that arise.”

The luminaire recycling rate is inevitably lower than that for lamps as many are collected along with scrap metal.

Source: Recolight Ltd