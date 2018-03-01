„I4R“: Industry launches new online platform on WEEE recycling

Brussels — Producers and producer responsibility organisations have teamed up to create “Information for Recyclers – I4R”. The unique one-stop source platform wants to provide a whole range of information and guidance on how to handle WEEE. The new platform is an attempt to respond to recyclers’ quest for information about the presence of materials and components in electronic waste that require separate treatment.

Digitaleurope and Ceced, jointly with the WEEE Forum, an international association of producer responsibility organisations and a centre of competence, are launching a common online platform – the Information for Recyclers Platform (I4R). This new platform will allow recyclers to access information about the presence and location of materials and components that need separate treatment. The WEEE Forum will host and maintain the platform.

“We wish to drive solutions to this problem, and the I4R platform is key to better inform managers in the recycling industry and to train workers on safety issues”, commented Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, Digitaleurope’s Director General. “By providing information at product group level, the I4R platform will help recyclers to optimise sorting where applicable.”

“The added value of the I4R platform will not only benefit recyclers and the industry, but also all European citizens. It is another example of industries working together to contribute to a Circular Society, this time by supporting recycling and secondary raw material recovery”, Ceced’s Director-General, Paolo Falcioni emphasised.

„The I4R platform is a major step forward in improving treatment processes, and of compliance in general”, argued Pascal Leroy, Secretary General at the WEEE Forum. “Easily accessible information about the presence of batteries, printed circuit boards or plastics containing brominated flame retardants in e-waste is what recyclers require”.

Source: WEEE Forum