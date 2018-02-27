World crude steel production slightly increased in January 2018

Brussels — World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 139.4 million tonnes (Mt) in January 2018, a 0.8 percent increase compared to January 2017.

China’s crude steel production for January 2018 was 67.0 Mt, a decrease of 0.9 percent compared to January 2017. Japan produced 9.0 Mt of crude steel in January 2018, up 0.3 percent on January 2017. India produced 9.0 Mt of crude steel in January 2018, up 2.5 percent on January 2017.

In the EU, Italy’s crude steel production for January 2018 was 2.0 Mt, up by 5.3 percent on January 2017. France produced 1.4 Mt of crude steel in January 2018, an increase of 3.0 percent compared to January 2017. Spain produced 1.1 Mt in January 2018, a decrease of 1.0 percent on January 2017.

Turkey’s crude steel production for January 2018 was 3.2 Mt, up by 7.6 percent on January 2017. The US produced 6.8 Mt of crude steel in January 2018, a 2.2 percent decrease on January 2017. Brazil’s crude steel production for January 2018 was 2.9 Mt, up by 1.3 percent on January 2017.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 64 countries in January 2018 was 70.0 percent. This is 0.2 percentage points lower than January 2017. Compared to December 2017, it is 0.7 percentage points higher.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)