Plastics Recycling Awards Europe announces 2018 finalists

Brussels — The shortlist for the first Plastics Recycling Awards Europe has been published. The five different award categories are Recycled Plastic Consumer Lifestyle Product of the Year, Best Building & Construction Product, Best Recycled Plastic Packaging Product, Best Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling and Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year. The winners will be announced on the second day of The Plastics Recycling Show Europe taking place at the RAI Amsterdam in The Netherlands 24-25 April 2018.

“The standard of entries we have received for the inaugural Plastics Recycling Awards Europe has been outstandingly high,” commented Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE). “The finalists demonstrate the vast array of consumer and industrial applications in which recycled plastics and recycling technology are being used. They make a huge contribution towards conserving resources, reducing CO2 and sustaining the circular economy.”

The shortlisted Plastics Recycling Awards Europe Finalists are

in category Recycled Plastic Consumer Lifestyle Product of the Year – Using recycled plastics to improve everyday life:

Ubicity; bench made from recycled pens, BIC with TerraCycle, Govaplast and Plas Eco

Plastic side table made from recycled fishing gear, GreenWavePlastics

Green Planet Paddleboard made from EPP boxes, Green Planet Investment s.r.o.

H-bench, public furniture made from 100 percent recycled plastics, ECO-oh!

Trash bins made from recycled toothbrushes, Curaprox

Grundig vacuum cleaner made from WEEE recycled plastics, Arcelik AS

Recycled Park, floating park made from recycled plastics, Recycled Island Foundation

in category Best Building & Construction Product – Judges’ criteria include sustainability and durability:

XXX bench, custom urban furniture 3D printed from recycled plastic, The New Raw

Plastic cable duct, Multiport GmbH

Wedge-shaped CIRCO profile, Fortum Waste Solutions Oy

Beaulex, rainwater buffers, DS Smith Plastics

RECHIP construction panels, Crompton Mouldings Ltd

in category Best Recycled Plastic Packaging Product – Minimum 50 percent recycled plastic content:

Lenor Inspired by Nature bottle, Procter & Gamble

BPP i9 plastic pallets, Cabka-IPS and Drankenpallet Beheer Nederland BV

Recycled plastic hangers, Braiform

Memo Box, Interseroh Dienstleistungs GmbH

Systalen Primus HDPE regranulates, Der Grüne Punkt – Duales System Deutschland GmbH

Food waste reduction EcoCube, Greenmotion

Plastic beverage crate, DS Smith Plastics

Fairy Ocean Plastic Bottle, Procter & Gamblen

in category Best Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling – Innovative material or process technologies for recycling plastics:

re360 Manufacturing Execution System for plastics recycling processes, Erema

Odour Reduction Technology for recycled plastic granulate, Starlinger

ErgisMark technology for sorting multi-layer plastics, Ergis

ERA Melt Filter double filtration system, FIMIC

Newcycling technology, generating pure PE regranulate from mixed film fractions, APK AG

BarrierPack, functional and recyclable PE-based laminate packaging, Mondi

Mistral+ Film Top Speed LDPE film sorting technology, Pellenc ST

The Full PE Laminate mono material flexible packaging, Borealis

Xtreme Renew, preforms made from 100 percent rPET flakes, Sipa & Erema

VD 1100 combined shredder-granulator for plastics recycling, Vecoplan AG

in category Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year – Individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to plastics recycling:

Carlos Marinez Lapuente, CMplastik Recycling SL

Gian De Belder, Packaging Technologist, Procter & Gamble

Dr Manica Ulcnik-Krump, Managing Director, Interseroh Plastics Research and Development

Monique Maissan, CEO and Founder, Waste-2Wear

Willemijn Peeters, Ocean Ambassador and Founder, Searious Business

The distinguished panel of judges for the new awards includes: Simona Bonafè, member of the European Parliament, Cyril Gutsch founder of campaigning organisation Parley for the Oceans, design strategist and co-founder of Form Us With Love, Jonas Pettersson, Richard C. Thompson, Professor of Marine Biology at Plymouth University and marine debris specialist, Rune Thoralfsson, owner and director of Norfolier GreenTec, the largest film recycler in the Nordic region, Ton Emans President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) and Director Group Recycling in CeDO and Karen Laird Editor of Plastics News Europe.

The Plastics Recycling Show is a pan-European, free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. The PRS conference examines a wide range of the latest industry themes including plastics recycling technology and innovation, materials, the regulatory background and the dynamic economics of plastics recycling.

More information can be found under prseventeurope.com.

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe