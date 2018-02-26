Plastics Recycling Awards Europe announces 2018 finalists

Brussels — The shortlist for the first Plastics Recycling Awards Europe has been published. The five different award categories are Recycled Plastic Consumer Lifestyle Product of the Year, Best Building & Construction Product, Best Recycled Plastic Packaging Product, Best Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling and Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year. The winners will be announced on the second day of The Plastics Recycling Show Europe taking place at the RAI Amsterdam in The Netherlands 24-25 April 2018.
“The standard of entries we have received for the inaugural Plastics Recycling Awards Europe has been outstandingly high,” commented Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE). “The finalists demonstrate the vast array of consumer and industrial applications in which recycled plastics and recycling technology are being used. They make a huge contribution towards conserving resources, reducing CO2 and sustaining the circular economy.”
The shortlisted Plastics Recycling Awards Europe Finalists are
in category Recycled Plastic Consumer Lifestyle Product of the Year – Using recycled plastics to improve everyday life:
- Ubicity; bench made from recycled pens, BIC with TerraCycle, Govaplast and Plas Eco
- Plastic side table made from recycled fishing gear, GreenWavePlastics
- Green Planet Paddleboard made from EPP boxes, Green Planet Investment s.r.o.
- H-bench, public furniture made from 100 percent recycled plastics, ECO-oh!
- Trash bins made from recycled toothbrushes, Curaprox
- Grundig vacuum cleaner made from WEEE recycled plastics, Arcelik AS
- Recycled Park, floating park made from recycled plastics, Recycled Island Foundation
in category Best Building & Construction Product – Judges’ criteria include sustainability and durability:
- XXX bench, custom urban furniture 3D printed from recycled plastic, The New Raw
- Plastic cable duct, Multiport GmbH
- Wedge-shaped CIRCO profile, Fortum Waste Solutions Oy
- Beaulex, rainwater buffers, DS Smith Plastics
- RECHIP construction panels, Crompton Mouldings Ltd
in category Best Recycled Plastic Packaging Product – Minimum 50 percent recycled plastic content:
- Lenor Inspired by Nature bottle, Procter & Gamble
- BPP i9 plastic pallets, Cabka-IPS and Drankenpallet Beheer Nederland BV
- Recycled plastic hangers, Braiform
- Memo Box, Interseroh Dienstleistungs GmbH
- Systalen Primus HDPE regranulates, Der Grüne Punkt – Duales System Deutschland GmbH
- Food waste reduction EcoCube, Greenmotion
- Plastic beverage crate, DS Smith Plastics
- Fairy Ocean Plastic Bottle, Procter & Gamblen
in category Best Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling – Innovative material or process technologies for recycling plastics:
- re360 Manufacturing Execution System for plastics recycling processes, Erema
- Odour Reduction Technology for recycled plastic granulate, Starlinger
- ErgisMark technology for sorting multi-layer plastics, Ergis
- ERA Melt Filter double filtration system, FIMIC
- Newcycling technology, generating pure PE regranulate from mixed film fractions, APK AG
- BarrierPack, functional and recyclable PE-based laminate packaging, Mondi
- Mistral+ Film Top Speed LDPE film sorting technology, Pellenc ST
- The Full PE Laminate mono material flexible packaging, Borealis
- Xtreme Renew, preforms made from 100 percent rPET flakes, Sipa & Erema
- VD 1100 combined shredder-granulator for plastics recycling, Vecoplan AG
in category Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year – Individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to plastics recycling:
- Carlos Marinez Lapuente, CMplastik Recycling SL
- Gian De Belder, Packaging Technologist, Procter & Gamble
- Dr Manica Ulcnik-Krump, Managing Director, Interseroh Plastics Research and Development
- Monique Maissan, CEO and Founder, Waste-2Wear
- Willemijn Peeters, Ocean Ambassador and Founder, Searious Business
The distinguished panel of judges for the new awards includes: Simona Bonafè, member of the European Parliament, Cyril Gutsch founder of campaigning organisation Parley for the Oceans, design strategist and co-founder of Form Us With Love, Jonas Pettersson, Richard C. Thompson, Professor of Marine Biology at Plymouth University and marine debris specialist, Rune Thoralfsson, owner and director of Norfolier GreenTec, the largest film recycler in the Nordic region, Ton Emans President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) and Director Group Recycling in CeDO and Karen Laird Editor of Plastics News Europe.
The Plastics Recycling Show is a pan-European, free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. The PRS conference examines a wide range of the latest industry themes including plastics recycling technology and innovation, materials, the regulatory background and the dynamic economics of plastics recycling.
More information can be found under prseventeurope.com.
Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe