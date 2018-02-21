LCSG: World copper mine production decreased in Jan-Nov 2017 by 2.4 percent

Lisbon, Portugal — According to preliminary data of the International Copper Study Group (ICSG), world copper mine production is estimated to have declined by 2.4 percent in the first eleven months of 2017, with concentrate production declining by 2 percent and solvent extraction-electrowinning (SX-EW) declining by 3.5 percent.

The decline in world mine production was mainly due to 1.6 percent decline in production in Chile, the world’s biggest copper mine producing country which was negatively affected by the strike at the Escondida mine and lower output from Codelco mines. Reductions in concentrate production in Argentina, Canada and Mongolia of 57 percent, 15.5 percent and 15 percent respectively were mainly due to lower grades in planned mining sequencing and Argentina’s Alumbrera mine approaching end of life. A 14.5 percent decline in Indonesian concentrate production as output was constrained by a temporary ban on concentrate exports that started in January and ended in April. A 12 percent decline in production in the United States mainly due to lower ore grades, reduced mining rates and unfavourable weather conditions at the beginning of the year.

However these reductions in output were partially offset by 30.5 percent and 3.7 percent increases in Kazakhstan and Peruvian mine production, respectively, with both countries benefitting from new and expanded capacity that was not yet fully available in 2016. Brazil, Mexico, Myanmar, Spain and Sweden also contributed to world growth. On a regional basis, mine production is estimated to have declined in the Americas by 2.5 percent, in Asia by 4.5 percent and in Oceania by 5 percent while increasing in Europe (including Russia) by 2.5 percent and remaining essentially unchanged in Africa.

World refined production is estimated to have slightly increased by 0.5 percent in the first eleven months of 2017 with primary production (electrolytic and electrowinning) declining by around 1.5 percent and secondary production (from scrap) increasing by 9 percent. Increased availability of scrap allowed world secondary refined production to increase, notably in China. The main contributor to growth in world refined production was China (increase of 5 percent), followed by India (6.5 percent) and some EU countries recovering from maintenance shutdowns in 2016.

However, overall growth was offset by a 7.5 percent decline in Chile, the second largest refined copper producer, where both primary electrolytic refined production and electrowinning production declined. Production also declined in the third and fourth world leading refined copper producers, namely, Japan (-4 percent) and the United States (-11 percent). On a regional basis, refined output is estimated to have increased in Asia (3.5 percent) and in Europe (3.5 percent) while declining in the Americas (8 percent) and in Oceania (15 percent) and remaining essentially unchanged in Africa (2 percent).

World apparent refined usage is estimated to have increased modestly by 0.6 percent during the first eleven months of 2017. Improved scrap supply constrained world refined copper usage growth globally in 2017. Preliminary data indicates that world ex-China usage increased by 0.3 percent while Chinese apparent usage (currently representing almost 50 percent of world refined usage) increased by around 0.9 percent. Chinese apparent usage (excluding changes in unreported stocks) increased by 0.9 percent as although refined copper production increased by 5 percent, net imports of refined copper declined by 9 percent. Among other major copper using countries, usage increased in India and Japan but declined in the United States, Germany and South Korea.

World refined copper balance for the first eleven months of 2017 indicates a deficit of about 195,000 t (including revisions to data previously presented). This is mainly due to an almost stagnant growth in world refined copper supply. In developing its global market balance, ICSG uses an apparent demand calculation for China that does not take into account changes in unreported stocks [State Reserve Bureau (SRB), producer, consumer, merchant/trader, bonded]. To facilitate global market analysis, however, an additional line item—Refined World Balance Adjusted for Chinese Bonded Stock Changes—is included in the table below that adjusts the world refined copper balance based on an average estimate of changes in unreported inventories provided by three consultants with expertise in China’s copper market. In the first eleven months of 2017, the world refined copper balance adjusted for changes in Chinese bonded stocks indicates a deficit of around 175,000 t.

Regarding copper prices and stocks, based on the average of stock estimates provided by independent consultants, China’s bonded stocks increased by around 40,000 t in the first eleven months of 2017 from the year-end 2016 level. Bonded stocks increased by about 25,000 t in the same period of 2016. As of the end of January, copper stocks held at the major metal exchanges (LME, COMEX, SHFE) totalled 670.553 t, an increase of 128.024 t (24 percent) from stocks held at the end of December 2017. Compared with the December 2017 levels, stocks were up at the LME (52 percent), at SHFE (9 percent) and COMEX (5 percent). The average LME cash price for January was US$7080.30/t, up from the December 2017 average of US$6,801.16/t. The 2018 high and low copper prices through the end of January were US$7,202.50 per tonne (on 4th Jan) and US$6,905 per tonne (on 23th Jan), respectively, and the year average was US$7080.30/t per tonne (15 percent above 2017 annual average).

Source: International Copper Study Group (ICSG)