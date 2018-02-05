Stena Nordic Recycling Center awarded Waste Processor of the Year

Göteborg, Sweden — The Stena Nordic Recycling Center took the Waste Processor of the Year award at the Recycling Gala, held at Berns in Stockholm on January 25th. In competition with Suez Recycling and Carl F, the giant facility outside Halmstad was awarded the prize. This new facility is used for highly efficient recycling operations by both Stena Recycling and Stena Technoworld.

The citation read: „With newly-developed, automated processes, based on state-of-the-art technology, the Stena Nordic Recycling Center can separate materials from the mixed left-over waste that results from recycling complex products, such as cars. Huge quantities of material can now be recycled instead of being sent for landfill or incineration. All its processes are carried out indoors at a facility that is the size of eighty football pitches.“

„It’s a great honor that our investment and efforts have been recognized. Few can compete with the Stena Nordic Recycling Center in terms of the innovative solutions and processes that we have already built and will establish there in the future“, commented Kristofer Sundsgård, Managing Director of Stena Recycling AB. Martin Alehem, Stena Technoworld’s Regional Manager for the Nordic countries argued, that „this award is a clear acknowledgment that our investment in electronic waste handling improves efficiency, meaning that we can extract even more metals and plastics. Customers, local authorities and the government appreciate our efforts.”

The prize was awarded by Åsa Romson, of the IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, to representatives from both Stena companies. It was the ninth annual presentation of the award.

Source: Stena Metal Group