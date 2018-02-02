72.5 percent: Europe’s paper recycling rate reaches new heights

Brussels — According to the European Paper Recycling Council (EPRC), Europe’s paper recycling rate of 72.5 percent is on track to reach the 74 percent paper recycling rate across Europe by 2020. “We continue to make progress in elevating Europe’s recycling rate, but we must not remain complacent“, commented Ulrich Leberle.

Leberle, Secretary of the EPRC and Raw Materials Director at the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), added: „A renewed focus on separate collection of paper for recycling is even more crucial to ensuring that Europe remains a global leader on paper recycling. This is even truer as quality issues have become more apparent in other regions over the past year.”

“The monitoring report is an example of the value chain’s commitment to review and meet its promises. This year’s findings demonstrate that we are both serious about our product’s ecodesign and ensuring collected paper re-enters the paper recycling loop”, judged Lisa Kretschmann, Chairperson of the EPRC

This year’s report also exhibits positive results from a regional perspective with the number of countries with rates below 60 percent dropping to nine, while seventeen countries now have recycling rates exceeding 70 percent.

Full details on our commitments can be consulted in the monitoring report under paperforrecycling.eu.

Source: The European Paper Recycling Council (EPRC)