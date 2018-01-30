EuRIC annual conference covers „Recipees for a truly circular economy“

Brussels — EuRIC organizes on 6 March 2018 its Annual Conference on “Closing Loops – Recipees for a truly circular economy”. Taking place in the Business & Conference Centre of the Bluepoint Brussels, this major event will feature high-level policy makers and influential recycling industry executives.

Particular emphasis will be put this year on the different ingredients needed across the value chain to move towards a genuine circular economy. In addition, unparalleled networking opportunities offered by EuRIC Annual Conference will allow to make the most of single-day conference.

The five session issues include Circular Economy Package, Designing circular products, Re-designing waste & chemical legislation to circular flows, End of life vehicle recycling – What comes next? and China’s new policy on waste imports – Opportunities & Challenges.

More information can be found under euric-aisbl.eu.

Source: European Recycling Industry`s Confederation (EuRIC aisbl)