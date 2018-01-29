Hitachi Zosen Inova to build the largest energy-from-waste plant in Dubai

Zurich — Dubai Municipality has selected Swiss clean tech company Hitachi Zosen Inova in a joint venture with Belgium’s largest construction company BESIX Group to build the world’s largest energy-from-waste facility. The plant will treat 1,825,000 tons of municipal solid waste per year.

The world’s largest energy-from-waste (EfW) plant is to be built in the Emirate of Dubai. Zurich-based Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI), together with BESIX Group, Belgium’s largest construction company operating in the Middle East, has been selected by Dubai Municipality to realize this exceptional project. Forming a strong joint venture partnership, the two international companies will collaborate on delivering the engineering, procurement, and construction of the turnkey plant, and a minimum of 30 years’ operation and ownership of the resource recovery facility.

Located at the waste landfill site in Warsan, Dubai, the facility will treat 5,000 tons of non-recyclable municipal solid waste from the Dubai area per day, making a total of 1,825,000 tons a year that will be converted into renewable energy. The 171 MW of electricity generated will be fed into the local grid as baseload energy and will power around 120,000 homes. In addition there will be metals recovered and construction materials produced from the bottom ash.

“The award of this project, with its relevance to the industry, highlights HZI’s market leadership in the energy-from-waste business, in terms of both EPC and O&M. We are delighted and proud with the conclusion of this contract, which marks our successful entry into the Middle East market,” said Andres Kronenberg, Vice President Business Development at HZI. “We are very pleased that Dubai Municipality has entrusted us with this new major project, and honored to add this reference to the list of sustainable solutions we have created, very much in line with our purpose,” said Rik Vandenberghe, CEO of BESIX Group.

Part of Dubai’s Sustainability Strategy

Dubai is making great strides in the field of sustainability in line with the Dubai Strategic Plan 2021, the UAE National Agenda 2021, and the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030. These strategic plans aim to protect the environment and ensure sustainable development through various projects and initiatives for the conservation of natural resources, rationalized consumption, and the inclusion of alternative and renewable energy resources in Dubai’s energy mix.

In accordance with the objectives envisaged in these plans, Dubai Municipality is keen to strengthen efforts nationally and across the UAE to achieve the targets for minimizing the volume of municipal waste disposed of in landfill, and for developing alternative energy sources through the speedy implementation of projects for the sustainable management of waste, energy, and the environment. The Dubai Resource Recovery Facility will mark a big step toward achieving these lofty goals.

Source: Hitachi Zosen Inova AG