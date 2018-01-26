Epsilon 4 benchtop XRF spectrometer: Fast and accurate at-line analysis

Almelo, the Netherlands — Malvern Panalytical presents Epsilon 4, the new high-performance benchtop analytical tool for the determination of the chemical composition of all kinds of material. Built on the experience and success of the proven Epsilon 3 range of XRF spectrometers, the Epsilon 4 is a multi-functional instrument opening new applications for industries such as mining, pharma or oils&fuels who are obliged to comply with international regulations and test methods.

Combining the latest advances in excitation and detection technology with mature software and a smart design, the analytical performance of the new benchtop instrument approaches the one of more powerful and floor-standing spectrometers.

Delivers compliant results for years

Due to its low infrastructural requirements, Epsilon 4 can be placed next to the production line anywhere in your process. Its high performance enables most applications to be operated at ambient conditions, reducing costs for helium or vacuum maintenance. The unique low-drift metal-ceramic X-ray tube, designed and manufactured by Malvern Panalytical, delivers compliant results for years without the need for costly re-calibration. The instrument can automatically process sample batches without the need for operator attention.

Little or no sample preparation required

Epsilon 4 is a highly flexible tool available in a 10-Watt version for elemental analysis (F – Am) in areas from R&D through to process control. For even higher sample throughput or extended light-element capabilities and in more challenging environments a 15-Watt version is available, which can even analyze carbon, nitrogen and oxygen. “Epsilon 4 delivers the highest count rate in the market while little or no sample preparation is required to achieve very fast and reproducible results”, explains Simon Milner, product director at Malvern Panalytical. “It is the perfect analytical tool for any industry needing to comply with increasingly stringent test methods and norms. Trust our experienced staff to work with you on tailored solutions for your analytical challenges.”

Source: Malvern Panalytical