Save the Planet: Exhibition on South-East Europe waste management

Plovdiv Bulgaria — Composting, waste-to-energy, recycling industrial, agriculture, construction and e-waste, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, modernization of waste collection sites: These are some of the priorities of the national programs for more sustainable and professional waste management in the countries of South-East Europe.

For 9th year in a row one event gives an opportunity to the internationally recognized companies to develop their network into the region and to interact with key industry players from SE Europe. Taking place in Sofia, Bulgaria on 27-29 March 2018, Save the Planet combines exhibition and conference in its format. „Bulgaria is facing numerous challenges in waste management“,the organizer Via Expo. „Our aim is to show how advanced technologies can turn waste into new valuable resources.“

Exhibitors from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany, Finland, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Turkey have already joined the event. Amongst them Hitachi Zosen Inova. Its manager Peter Chromec announces that some projects are planned in few Bulgarian cities to start next year. The Finnish company Molok Oy is looking for distributors in Bulgaria for a cost-effective waste collection system. ATI Environnement designs and manufactures incinerators for waste treatment and filtration system. Area Sales Manager of Steinert, Björn Lövenich, declares: „To sell secondary raw material, purity is the key.“ Euro Sitex – provider of perforated sheets, wire conveyor belts and filters markets – will participate in Save the Planet for the first time.cThe visitors’ interest will be attracted by the new equipment for sorting, shredding, washing dosing, re-granulation, compounding and extrusion presented by Gebrüder Paschev and the company business partners Vecoplan, Stf, MAS, Viscotec, Wipa and Trenso.

„Waste treatment will be a main topic in the next years. According to the waste treatment targets of the EU Bulgaria will be of interest in the next future,“ argues Markus Maierhofer, Area Sales Manager at Komptech. The exhibiting company will promote mobile and stationary machines which find application in the fields of composting, fermentation, biomass treatment, mechanical-biological waste treatment and refuse-derived fuels.

The conference program includes practical topics like LIFE Programme – the EU funding tool for the Environment and Climate Action, new business models for circular economy, Dutch circular developments & experience, waste management & recycling solutions, and for 9th consecutive the Austrian Pavilion.

More information can be found under viaexpo.com.

Source: ViaExpo