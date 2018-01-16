Shangyang Project: Joint Venture for sludge treatment and recovery services in Shenzhen

Paris, France — Suez NWS and SE Environment have signed a shareholder agreement in order to establish the joint venture SE Suez Environmental Technology, which will be in charge of managing the “Shangyang Project” for the treatment and recovery of sludge in the city of Shenzhen for a contract duration of 30 years.

The “Shangyang Project” is the largest sludge recovery and treatment center in the city of Shenzhen. With a capacity of up to 800 tons of sludge per day, it will optimise the treatment of sludge from more than 10 municipal wastewater treatment plants in the Longgang district and the downtown of Shenzhen, and will thus contribute to the protection of the city’s environment.

For the first time in China: Thermylis technology

Constructed by Suez NWS, the Shenzhen Shangyang sludge treatment plant is the first sludge-to-energy recovery center in Shenzhen and will use the Thermylis technology for the first time in China. Successfully deployed in more than 40 plants built by Suez in Europe and North America, ThermylisT significantly reduces energy consumption in order to minimise sludge volumes in an efficient, economical and environmentally-friendly manner.

Xiong Peijin, the Chairman of the Board of Shenzhen Energy, commented: “We are very pleased to cooperate with Suez NWS and jointly operate and manage the Shangyang Project, which offers a lasting solution for 30 percent of the sludge in the city of Shenzhen. It’s a great responsibility for us. We will put our expertise and professionalism to work to ensure the quality and safety of the operation.”

Marie-Ange Debon , Group Deputy CEO in charge of International segment, added: „Having successfully completed the construction of the Shenzhen Shangyang sludge treatment plant, we are proud to operate it with SE Environment. This new partnership will further strengthen our ties with local actors, to continue to assist Shenzhen Government to achieve their ambitious environmental goals.”

A showcase for future developments

Suez NWS is a pioneer and a leader in China’s sludge treatment industry. Since the Group introduced Suez’s patented technology Innodry 2E in 2008, four sludge drying plants have been successively built in Chongqing, Suzhou and Yangzhou,ensuring the safe treatment of sludge from these three cities. For the Group, this first application of the Thermylis technology in the Shangyang Project is a showcase for future developments in China, to address the need for large-scale treatment of municipal sludge in rapidly growing cities like Shenzhen.

Source: Suez