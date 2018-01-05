UBA brochure informs about quality assurance of compost and digestate

Dessau-Roßlau — Establishing a quality assurance system for compost and digestate from bio-waste can help to decrease the amount of biodegradable waste being landfilled and to increase material recycling. Germany has been successfully operating such a system since 1989, comprising also an organisation with the competence to control the quality of compost and digestate and to award a quality label, the Bundesgütegemeinschaft Kompost e.V. A new brochure introduces to the quality assurance system of compost and digestate in Germany.

Across the EU, some countries have already successfully implemented a quality assurance system (QAS) and/or a quality assurance organisation QAO. Germany has not only been successfully operating a QAS since 1989, but also comprising different quality labels as well as a QAO. Consequently, Germany has has many years of experiences with the treatment of biowaste to produce compost and digestate as well as with the sample taking and analysis of these products.

The new brochure intends to provide information on the QAS and QAO in Germany. It focuses on the system as well as on the process of assuring the quality of compost and digestate in Germany. Important aspects of assuring the quality of compost and digestate as well as sources for further information and helpful documents are presented. Furthermore, this brochure provides information on the legal framework, on involved organisations and on requirements related to biowaste and the current biowaste treatment in the EU and, in particular, in Germany.

This document is a result of the project “Exchange of experiences for establishing a system and an organisation for the quality assurance of compost in Bulgaria”. This project was financed by the German Federal Environment Ministry’s Advisory Assistance Programme (AAP) for environmental protection in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia and other countries neighbouring the European Union.

The brochure can be downladed under umweltbundesamt.de.

Source: Umweltbundesamt