2018 outlook of the Turkish water and waste recycling industry available

Dublin, Ireland — The „2018 Outlook of the Turkish Water and Waste Recycling Industry“ report has been added to Research and Markets‘ offering. This research presents the latest technologies and business trends, such as leak and loss tracking, the build-operate-transfer operation model, membrane technologies, the World Bank Smart City Project, and source segregation.

The study offers predictions about revenue as well as volume of generation, collection, and recycling, including related services. The waste segment covers volume and revenue broken down by type of waste, which are municipal solid waste, electronic waste, and construction and demolition waste.

Total Turkish waste volume generation is expected to increase from 42.4 million tonnes in 2017 to 44.0 million tonnes in 2018. Waste recycling market revenue is predicted to reach 1,132.8 million by 2018.

More information can be found under researchandmarkets.com.

Source: BusinessWire