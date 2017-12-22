Tomra Sorting Recycling awarded contract by SKM Recycling in Australia

Madrid, Spain — Tomra Sorting Recycling has launched partnership with SKM Recycling (SKM), headquartered in Laverton North, Victoria, Australia. As an industry leader in processing recyclables from household and commercial streams, SKM has selected Tomra to supply 40 Autosort units with the latest features and new 3D laser technology for three new sorting facilities.

To meet the constantly changing demands in the market, SKM is building three new plants to process over 350,000 tonnes of kerbside collected material, also called single stream, per year. Primary focus of the SKM Recycling plants is to process paper, plastics, metals and glass, sorting them into high quality products. The plants are expected to be operational in the beginning of 2018.

SKM’s Laverton plant aims to become the most technically advanced and automated recyclables processing plant on the continent or even worldwide by integrating multiple steps of Tomra Sorting technology into the sorting of paper and other recyclables. This technological capability will provide SKM with a unique and strong competitive advantage and will position SKM well to meet increasingly stringent end-product quality demands.

This improved sorting technology will also result in a greater percentage of recyclable product being extracted from the residential recycling stream, reduce materials unnecessarily ending up in landfill, facilitate the development of new recyclable grades to meet the demands of a changing market and deliver greater environmental benefits.

Renowned worldwide for its sensor-based sorting technology, Tomra Sorting was also recognized in Australia for its expert knowledge and consulting. Robert Italiano, Business Manager of SKM, commented on the new partnership: “We are convinced by Tomra’s robust and dependable technology, but it’s their ability to support in creating the best plant concepts that made us choose to partner with Tomra. Our confidence in their technical knowledge and support is unwavering and is backed by Tomra’s guarantee to perform. We are proud to be developing the most advanced materials recovery facilities in Australia.”

Tom Jansen, Sales Manager at Tomra Sorting Recycling, added: “Winning such a big contract means SKM have placed a lot of trust in Tomra and our newest technology. I’m looking forward to seeing the ultra-modern plants in operation.”

Source: Tomra Sorting Recycling