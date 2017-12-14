New study shows: 65% plastics packaging recycling target is attainable

Brussels — A new study by Plastics Recyclers Europe shows that the 65% recycling target for plastic packaging is achievable by 2025. The study determines a set of measures and necessary tools that will result in attaining this recycling rate.

Proposed measures focus among other aspects on improving the quality and capacity of the sorting of plastic packaging waste across the EU. An additional measure, such as Design for Recycling would increase the recyclability of plastics packaging on the market and reduce sorting and recycling costs.

These measures would lead to an increased quality of the produced recyclates and ultimately raise consumers’ confidence in recycled products. The recommended measures should be complemented with a strong communication across the plastics value chain and with a legislative push enabling higher uptake of recycled materials.

The study also highlights the environmental, societal and economic benefits of increased recycling rates. Substitution of virgin with recycled plastics saves 80 percent of CO2 emissions, creates 115.400 jobs and an extra one billion euros in economic benefits.

The proposed measures and the entailed benefits are clear indicators as to why the legislators should strongly keep pursuing the ambitious target to enable circularity for plastics.

The final report on „Blueprint for plastics packaging waste: Quality sorting & recycling“ can be downloaded under plasticsrecyclers.eu.

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe