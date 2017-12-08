Seattle, USA — The e-Trash Transparency Project employed 205 GPS tracking devices placed into consumer e-waste and delivered them to recyclers and charities. The project succeeded in producing the first real data on the flows of e-waste moving from the United States to developing countries, Basel Action Network`s director and foundercJim Puckett now has balanced.

With this new data, BAN has finally put to rest claims by some that the international dumping of e-waste is no longer a problem. The research, conducted in 2015 and published in 2016, showed clearly that from the United States, global dumping of old electronics represents a serious environmental and human health problem. The project discovered that 40 percent of the printers, LCDs, and CRTs released to „so-called“ recyclers were simply shipped to developing countries to a fate of dangerous and polluting „recycling“ in informal e-waste junkyards.

Jim Puckett is proud to say that the research has already been the subject of several films and has begun to spur real action to forestall and prosecute these unethical and damaging global dumping practices.

The BAN Highlights:

2002: The scourge of e-waste was first brought to the forefront of environmental consciousness by BAN with a film and report after our initial journey to Guiyu, China.

2002-2017: Groundbreaking media work with the New York Times, National Geographic, CBS’s 60 Minutes, PBS, the Guardian, CBC, Le Monde, ABC’s 20/20, Time Magazine, Intercept, etc. raise awareness of unsustainable global e-waste dumping.

2005: e-Waste dumping revealed in West Africa with a film and report by BAN.

2010: e-Stewards becomes the first Electronics Recycling Certification program to implement the Basel Waste Dumping Ban Amendment.

2015: The world’s first and largest e-waste dumping ground in Guiyu is finally closed.

2015-2017: BAN uses GPS Tracking devices to follow e-wastes across the globe in groundbreaking e-Trash Transparency Project.

2017: China alters the trash trade landscape by enforcing border controls against contaminated waste and scrap.

2017: 93 countries have now ratified the BAN Amendment, leaving but 4 more needed to bring into the force of Law.

Jim Puckett`s comment: „Wow, looking back, it is an impressive set of accomplishments.“

Source: Basel Action Network