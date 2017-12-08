ICFPA balances sustainability progress in Global Forest and Paper Industry report

São Paulo – The global sustainability performance of the forest product industry is improving, with all aggregate indicators for reporting associations showing progress from their respective baseline years. These are the results of the 2017 Sustainability Progress Report launched by the International Council of Forest and Paper Associations. It is the sixth biennial report highlighting ICFPA members’ progress on the sustainability commitments agreed upon in the 2006 CEO Leadership Statement on Sustainability.

“We are proud to announce our global industry’s continuous progress, which represents our commitment to social and environmental aspects associated with forest management and the manufacture of forest-based products,” commented ICFPA President Jane Molony. “We look forward to continuing to supply the growing global demand for sustainable products, including fuel, fiber and forest products, while moving towards a greener economy.”

The key results of the report are:

The total sustainable forest management-certified area used to supply the global industry reached 54 percent in 2015, up from just 12 percent in 2000.

Since 2004/2005, ICFPA members reduced their greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 16 percent, and increased the share of bio-energy in the fuel mix by 10.3 percentage points.

The global paper recycling rate reached 58.9 percent in 2015 – a 12.4 percentage point increase from 2000.

Members improved their onsite energy intensity by 1.1 percent since the 2004/2005; reduced their SO2 emissions by 48 percent from 2004/2006; and reduced their use of process water by 7.2 percent since 2004/2005.

Members’ recordable incident rate was improved by 24.5 percent since 2006/2007.

ICFPA members that contributed to the 2017 Sustainability Progress Report are

the Australian Forest Products Association, the American Forest & Paper Association, the Confederation of European Paper Industries, Corporación Chilena de la Madera, the Forest Products Association of Canada, the Brazilian Tree Industry – Ibá, the Japan Paper Association, the New Zealand Forest Owners Association, and the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa. The ICFPA represents 19 pulp, paper, wood and fiber-based associations that encompass 36 countries, including many of the top pulp, paper and wood producers around the world.

The full 2017 Sustainability Progress Report is available at icfpa.org.

Source: Confederation of European Paper Industries (Cepi)