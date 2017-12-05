Boosting separate paper collection: ImpactPapeRec announces final conference

Valencia, Spain — The Horizon 2020 ImpactPapeRec project will come to an end in January. To this end, a final conference will be held at the Committee of the Regions in Brussels on the morning of 24 January 2018. The conference is expected to bring together professionals from across Europe to inform them about the outcomes of this very special project that focused on ways to increase separate paper collection in the EU, a key element in Europe’s transition towards a Circular Economy.

ImpactPapeRec brought together the whole paper value chain for the first time in a joint project with the two-fold goal of promoting separate collection of “Paper for Recycling” to avoid landfilling and incineration, particularly in countries with a low recycling rate.

The ImpactPapeRec project is financed by the European Union Horizon 2020 Programme and supports the separate collection of paper commitment of the European Innovation Platform on Raw Materials. ImpactPapeRec aims to put Europe at the forefront of paper for recycling collection by providing an innovative and common knowledge platform. The innovative approach of the defined participatory strategy is based on the real engagement of the whole paper value chain including research, industry, policies, standards, municipalities and citizens.

The most important outcome of the project and a major part of the conference will be the presentation of the “Good and Best Practices Handbook for the collection of paper and board for recycling”. This detailed guidebook contains information on legislation, standardisation and policy incentives, but most importantly practical tools and concrete steps to take so that municipalities can improve paper and board collection wherever they are in Europe.

The final conference will be followed by two workshops, one specifically targeted to municipalities, companies and citizens from countries that did not participate in the project, the other for entrepreneurs to boost the future opening of new businesses and foster the development and implementation of innovative solutions for paper collection.

Further information as well as registration information for the event can be found at impactpaperec.eu.

Source: Instituto Technológico del Embalaje, Transporte y Logística