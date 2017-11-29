TO-SYN-FUEL: First project consortium meeting took place in Rotterdam

TO-SYN-FUEL is a Horizon 2020 funded project with the aim to build-up, operate and demonstrate the production of synthetic fuels and green hydrogen from organic waste biomass, mainly sewage sludge. In the first consortium meeting in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on the 26th of October 2017 members of twelve SME, industrial, and scientific partners, co-ordinated by Fraunhofer UMSICHT, and representatives of the European Commission participated. Discussions took place regarding the progress of activities relating to the research project.

The project implements new integrated technologies in order to produce renewable liquid fuels replacing fossil fuels. These fuels are compliant with European standards for gasoline and diesel, and their production has already been demonstrated on a pilot scale.

The consortium with 12 partner organisations has brought together some of the leading researchers, industrial technology providers and renewable energy experts from across Europe, in a collaborative, committed and dedicated research effort to deliver the overarching ambition. Partners include: Engie Services Netherlands NV, HyGear Technology and Services BV, Slibverwerking Noord-Brabant NV (The Netherlands), Verfahrenstechnik Schwedt GmbH, Susteen Technologies GmbH (Germany), Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna, ENI SpA, ETA–Florence Renewable Energies (Italy), University of Birmingham, WRG Europe Ltd (UK) and Leitat (Spain).The project has a total duration of 48 months from May 2017 to April 2021 and will be funded by the European Union under the Horizon 2020 programme.

Project partners decided to arrange the next consortium meeting during the 26th European Biomass Conference & Exhibition (EUBCE) in May 2018, Copenhagen. The 26th EUBCE will also host a dedicated project stand to meet event participants interested in the project activities.

The project development and news can be followed through the website and related social media.

Source: TO-SYN-FUEL