World crude steel production increased by 5.9 percent in October

Brussels — In October 2017, world crude steel production was 145.3 million tonnes (Mt), a 5.9 percent increase compared to October 2016, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel). China’s crude steel production for October 2017 was 72.4 Mt, an increase of 6.1 percent compared to October 2016.

Japan produced 9.0 Mt of crude steel in October 2017, a decrease of -1.0 percent compared to October 2016. India produced 8.6 Mt of crude steel in October 2017, an increase of 5.3 percent compared to October 2016.

In the EU, Italy’s crude steel production for October 2017 was 2.3 Mt, up by 6.1 percent on October 2016. France produced 1.4 Mt of crude steel in October 2017, an increase of 1.6 percent compared to October 2016. Spain produced 1.3 Mt in October 2017, an increase of 11.9 percent on October 2016.

Turkey’s crude steel production for October 2017 was 3.3 Mt, up by 11.1 percent on October 2016. The US produced 7.0 Mt of crude steel in October 2017, an increase of 12.0 percent compared to October 2016. Brazil’s crude steel production for October 2017 was 3.0 Mt, up by 3.9 percent on October 2016.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 66 countries in October 2017 was 73.0 percent. This is 3.0 percentage points higher than October 2016. Compared to September 2017, it is 0.6 percentage points lower.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)