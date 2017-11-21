DSM-Niaga and Auping to develop fully recyclable mattresses

Geleen, The Netherlands — A long-term collaboration to develop fully recyclable mattresses has been started by DSM-Niaga and Royal Auping. The mutual goal of the collaboration is to tackle landfill and incineration of mattresses globally and use healthy materials in mattresses. Both companies aim to find scalable solutions to solve waste issues and realize how the manufacturing processes and business models might need to change to make a fully circular mattress work.

Auping is the first non-carpet company that will use the Niaga technology to develop fully recyclable mattresses. The collaboration between DSM-Niaga – a joint venture of Royal DSM and start-up company Niaga – and Auping will give complementary insights to this redesign challenge. Auping will bring in all their mattress and sleep-knowhow where DSM-Niaga will bring in its expertise and knowhow in material science for recyclability.

Building on the redesign of carpet by DSM-Niaga, a similar adhesive technology can be used to separate layers within the mattress after use. This makes it easier to recover different material streams in the recycling process, closing the materials loop for mattresses.

Auping has constantly improved the material health and recyclability of their mattresses, and were the first to launch a system to take back the old mattress for recycling when customers buy a new one. DSM- Niaga redesigns everyday products for full recyclability back in the same product. The first product redesigned was carpet, resulting in technology to make mono-material carpets that are fully recyclable back into carpet. The collaboration with Auping shows that Niaga Technology creates opportunities for circular design in products that go beyond carpet.

Josse Kunst, General Manager of DSM-Niaga commented: “This collaboration with Auping unlocks the potential of Niaga technology for circular design in other markets than carpet too. We are impressed by Auping’s innovative mindset and are looking forward to radically improve the recyclability of mattresses together with Auping.”

Bart Jan Scholte, Director Brand & Product Marketing at Royal Auping commented: “At Auping we create comfortable sleeping solutions for now and in the future. We invest in sustainability and have the ambition to organise all our business processes, products and services in a circular manner. DSM is the perfect partner for us to build further on current achievements, based on their material science and drive for innovation. We are both proud of our Dutch roots and our more than 100-year heritage. This next step in renewing our mattresses fits our drive to constantly innovate, strive for a better footprint and to re-use materials.”

