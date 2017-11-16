British battery waste entrepreneur wins Shell LiveWIRE innovation prize

Newcastle Upon Tyne, England — Carlton Cummins, co-founder of battery waste start-up Aceleron, has been named the Overall Winner of the global Shell LiveWIRE Top Ten Innovators competition, receiving $15,000 prize money. Carlton, who earlier this year was named the Shell LiveWIRE Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2016, is pioneering low-cost energy storage from waste lithium batteries.

Harnessing the untapped health of recycled lithium batteries, which is typically over 70 percent, his business, Aceleron, extends the use-phase for consumers. Once the original stored energy is used up, Aceleron repurpose the battery as storage for renewable energy which can be endlessly replaced – eliminating waste and the need for further resources to be invested in new products.

Game-changing developments

Chair of the judges, Mark Gainsborough, commented: “Carlton is a great role model who places innovation at the heart of his business, using it as a tool to support his mission for sustainable, affordable energy storage for all. Top Ten Innovators highlights and recognizes innovative entrepreneurs. We believe innovators deserve a world stage.”

Carlton impressed judges with the game-changing developments in energy storage technology Aceleron has achieved. The business is able to offer serviced lithium batteries at the same price as lead acid batteries. Using innovation to drive cost-cutting, it offers a once expensive service at a low-cost entry point, a highly innovative development for the sector.

Judged by international business leaders

Carlton was pleased: “I am humbled to be chosen as winner of this global innovation competition. Shell LiveWIRE has been an important supporter of Aceleron and this endorsement will further empower us to bring ‘energy-for-life’ to people around the world.”

Carlton will use the prize money to pilot an off-grid home solar energy system, using upcycled waste batteries, aimed at the Central American market. He beat off competition from 22 other Shell LiveWIRE winners in nine countries, including Nigeria, Pakistan and Brazil to claim the top prize.

Shortlisted businesses were judged by an international panel of business leaders, chaired by Mark Gainsborough, Executive Vice President of New Energies at Shell. The panel included Maytha Al Habsi, Deputy CEO at Emirates Foundation; Esther Wang, previous winner and Founder of Joytingle; Lindalia Junqueira Reis, CEO at Ions Innovation Consulting; and, Gwen Abiola-Oloke, Investment Director of Western Africa at GroFin.

More information on the Top 10 Innovators can be found under topteninnovators.shell-livewire.com.

Source: Shell LiveWIRE UK