European Week for Waste Reduction: Italy on top of numbers of actions

Rimini, Italy — According to Italian Exhibition Group, Italia is once again top in Europe as far as the prevention of waste is concerned. In fact, 4,422 actions have been reported in Italy (3 more than 2016) for the ninth edition of the SERR – Settimana Europea per la Riduzione dei Rifiuti (European Week for Waste Reduction), which will begin all over Europe on Saturday 18th November and finish on Sunday 26th November.

Also on the continental podium, France (1,798 actions) and Catalonia (815 actions). This is the information that emerged from the official presentation held today at Ecomondo, in “Piazza delle Utilities” of Utilitalia, the federation that gathers together water, energy and environment service managers.

Analyzing the data in detail, in 2017 single action developers grew, increasing by over 45 percent compared to last year. The school category is the one that had the greatest increase in participants, who more than doubled.

The specific theme of the 2017 edition is “Re-use and repair: give it a new life”, developed in approximately 91 percent of the actions registered. The majority of the actions also face the issue of waste reduction and prevention upstream (90 percent); aspects connected with source-segregated collection and special cleaning of the territories have also been taken into consideration.

The European Week for Waste Reduction is the major and widest campaign for informing European citizens and making them more aware of the impact of the production of waste on the environment. In Italy the EWWR is promoted by a national promotion committee formed by CNI Unesco as permanent guest, the Ministry for the Environment and Land & Sea Protection, Utilitalia, ANCI, the Metropolitan Cities of Turin and Rome, Legambiente, AICA and technical partners E.R.I.C.A. Soc. Coop. and Eco dalle Città.

Source: Italian Exhibition Group