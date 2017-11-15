WEEE: Italy achieves collection target, but not recycling objective

Rimini, Italy — Source-segregated collection of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) in Italy was growing by 6 percent in 2017. At Ecomondo, during the WEEE Forum, an insight was given on EU objectives and what Italy must do to meet them. The first of the objectives – 4 kg per capita of domestic waste – has been exceeded.

Another more ambitious objective requires the collection of 45 percent of the material put on the market in the three years prior to the year of assessment. Italia ended 2016 with a percentage of treated waste of 41 percent for domestic WEEE, 4 percent below the European objective.

The WEEE coordination Centre also described the situation of the plants in Italy. Considering approximately 358,000 tons handled in Italy, the majority (61 percent) is treated in plants located in the north, while the remainder is divided between Central Italy (75,000 tons) and South & Islands (65,000). 3,045 facilities are registered on the CdC Raee Web site: 1,968 in the North, 522 in Central regions and 555 in the South and Islands.

As is established by the current agreement on treatment, the 13th November is the deadline for accreditation on behalf of the plants operating with collective systems. To date, of the 91 accredited plants (46 in the North, 20 in the Centre and 25 between South and Islands) only 25 have already finished the accreditation procedure foreseen by the new Agreement and will be operational by 14th November.

Source: Italian Exhibition Group