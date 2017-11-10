With numerous experts and decision-makers: Int. Battery Recycling Congress 2018

Birrwil, Switzerland — The International Congress for Battery Recycling ICBR 2018 is looking for contributions on the topics of battery recycling technologies, materials supply in a circular economy, transport and safety, the Batteries Directive revision and a review of worldwide battery recycling activities: The call for papers is open until January 31, 2018.

The 23rd edition of the ICBR will take place in Berlin next year from September 26 – 28, 2018. As in previous years, the ICBR will bring together numerous experts and decision-makers from the battery recycling value chain, such as battery manufacturers, battery recyclers, OEMs from the electronics and e-mobility industry, collection schemes operators, service and transport companies, policymakers and many more.

The ICBR Steering Committee wants to build on the resounding success of the recent congress in Lisbon in September 2017. More than 250 experts from almost 30 countries worldwide attended the ICBR 2017 – a new record. Most of the delegates came from the battery recycling industry and from national collection organizations. OEMs, professional associations and consultants were also strongly represented.

As the assessment of this year’s congress shows, the participants confirmed their interest in new recycling technologies and future challenges for the battery industry. The main topics for the ICBR 2018 will be the following: Batteryrecycling, Materials Supply in a Circular Economy, Transport and Safety, the Batteries Directive Revision and Worldwide updates on battery take-back, collection schemes and recycling

Those interested in speaking at the event are invited to send a short abstract (minimum of half an A4 page in English) with their key messages to the congress organizer ICM under info@icm.ch. The title of the presentation should be mentioned with the author’s name. For further information please visit icm.ch.

Source: ICM AG