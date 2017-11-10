Recycled battery materials: Umicore gets into Formula E Championship

Brussels — Umicore and Voxdale have announced a partnership with Mahindra Racing in the Formula E Championship. The three-year technology-based partnership is a landmark for the FIA Formula E Championship. Through this partnership, Umicore and Mahindra Racing show that top electric car racing performance can be achieved using alternative energy sources, smart energy recuperation and using recycled materials for battery storage.

Umicore and Mahindra Racing have agreed to undertake a technology development programme to enhance the performance of the 12V battery which enables all of the mission critical systems to be run on the Formula E cars. The results of this work will first be seen in the season five car, where drivers will no longer need to make a mandatory car swap during the race.

Mahindra Racing also welcomes Belgian innovation company Voxdale as an official design & technology supplier. Voxdale and Mahindra Racing engineers will work together to apply Voxdale’s areas of expertise such as Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and simulation techniques to further tune the performance of the electric race cars.

Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal Mahindra Racing: „We are thrilled at the culmination of this innovative partnership. Mahindra Racing are the first (and only) Formula E team to have achieved accreditation in the FIA Institute’s Sustainability Programme. We are entirely committed to minimising environmental impact through a strong environmental policy. Our partnership with Umicore and Voxdale further validates our commitment to the eco-revolution by thus completing the cycle of creation, efficient and optimal use, and recycling of materials used in the field of electrical energy. Sustainability as an outcome of whatever we undertake is non-optional, everything ahead of that is progress toward the next benchmark.“

Kurt Vandeputte, Senior Vice-President Umicore Rechargeable Battery Materials, is enthusiastic: „We are proud to be Official Technology Partner of Mahindra Racing in the FIA Formula E Championship. Our partnership underlines our strong common belief in clean and electric mobility and offers us a platform to test and understand our active battery materials in the most challenging circumstances.“

Source: Umicore