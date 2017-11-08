Molok presents Deep Collection system at Save the Planet Exhibition in Sofia

Plovdiv, Bulgaria — The Finnish company Molok Oy is the original inventor of Deep Collection system. In the last 25 years of operations, Molok Ltd has expanded from a small family enterprise into an international company, known all over the world. Today, there are over 140.000 Molok Deep Collection waste containers installed in over 40 countries. At the South-East European Exhibition „Save the Planet“ in Sofia, Molok is looking for partners / distributors, various stakeholders from the waste management sector and possibly end users from Bulgaria.

According to Kari Korhonen, Area Export Manager of Molok Oy, the Molok container idea is based on the deep collection method. The system was developed by Veikko Salli, the founder of Molok, and features a vertical structure where the containers are buried about 1.5 m underground. 60 percent of the container is located underground; only 40 percent of the container is visible above the ground. It can reduce waste collection transportation by 30 percent as compared to surface waste bins. This results to less traffic and less CO2 emissions. The large collection capacity of the waste container helps decrease traffic for emptying the container, since the emptying intervals can be increased in comparison with the containers located completely on the surface of the ground. This brings savings in waste management costs.

The Molok containers can be used for either recycling paper, cardboard, small metal, glass and organic waste. One 5 m3 Molok Deep Collection container is equivalent to eight to ten 660 l surface bins depending on the collected waste fraction and the density of the waste. The compaction by gravity can increase the collection capacity by about 20 percent.

The Molok container is lifted up and the waste is emptied from the bottom of the lifting bag into the truck. Collection is done with a crane. The large collection capacity of the waste container helps decrease traffic for emptying the container, since the emptying intervals can be increased in comparison with the containers located completely on the surface of the ground. This brings savings in waste management costs.

„This solution offers multiple benefits. Molok Deep Collection waste container is a space saving, clean, safe and economical solution for efficient and environmentally friendly waste collection“, balances Kari Korhonen. And adds the advantages: Emptying is more effective; crane-emptying is a quick process; less workers are needed; trucks are driving less around in the area which reduces fuel consumption, emissions and traffic. „The total collection cost of deep collection (including investment and operating cost) is about 30 to 50 percent lower compared to surface collection.“

Source: Via Expo Ltd.