Hamburger Recycling acquires Turkish recycling company Kastas Kagit

Vienna — Hamburger Recycling has signed an agreement to purchase Izmir Bornovo based recycling company Kastaş Kağıt. The 10.000m2 site is equipped with two bale-press machines, one sorting line and a state-of-the-art transport solution center. The site is staffed with 130 people and able to process 60.000 tonnes of paper for recycling per year.

Located in the Izmir region, the company is perfectly set to gain a strong foothold in the collection and trading of secondary raw materials for the Hamburger Recycling Division. It also re-enforces the Prinzhorn Groups approach towards a sustainable lifecycle management of valuable raw materials. “With the acquisition of Kastaş we are happy to have found our perfect match in Turkey. It also marks a major step towards the supply of our recently announced paper mill project in Kütahya”, underlined Andreas Walser, MD of Hamburger Recycling Division.

Including the additional recycling site, Hamburger Recycling reaches a total recycling capacity of 145.000 tonnes of paper for recycling per year in Turkey.

Hamburger Recycling operates 32 recycling centers in 12 countries with a total capacity of 1.350.000 tonnes of paper for recycling per year.

Source: Prinzhorn Holding GmbH