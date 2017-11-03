Novelis` performance delivers best-ever quarterly fiscal results

Atlanta, Georgia / USA — Novelis has reported net income of $307 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the prior year period. Excluding tax-affected special items in both years, the company reported net income of $78 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, up from $60 million reported in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

The increase in net income, excluding special items, is mainly due to a 12 percent increase in adjusted Ebitda to a record high $302 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The year-over-year improvement in adjusted Ebitda is primarily a result of higher shipments, favorable metal costs and operational efficiencies, partially offset by lower beverage can pricing. adjusted Ebitda reached $377 per ton in the quarter.

Net sales increased 18 percent over the prior year to $2.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, driven by higher average aluminum prices and higher total shipments. Shipments of flat rolled products increased four percent to an all-time quarterly record 802 kilotonnes. All regions reported higher total shipments year-over-year. Automotive sheet shipments increased 12 percent, as production has continued to successfully ramp to meet strong customer demand in this growing market.

„As an industry, we are seeing increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength aluminum from global automotive customers based on aluminum’s ability to provide equal or better quality, strength and safety compared to other materials,“ said Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer for Novelis. „At Novelis, our strategy to grow alongside our customers who are adopting innovative aluminum solutions to meet their design, performance and sustainability needs has resulted in a strong balance sheet and the ability to raise our full year guidance. With this increased strategic flexibility we are now actively seeking organic investment opportunities to further expand our leadership position in the growing automotive aluminum sector.“

Source: Novelis Inc.