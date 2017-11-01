New infographic shows opportunities of solar panel recycling

London, UK — Photovoltaic solar panels are a sustainable source of energy, dependant only on solar radiation, and capable of delivering electricity to our homes. These panels are as well containing raw materials for recycling. But what happens to solar panels when they fail to perform efficiently? An infographic released by UK based enterprise GreenMatch explores the recycling process.

PV waste volumes can be found worldwide:

The estimated PV waste volumes will increase enormously:

Over 70 percent of European PV manufacturers are part of the global PV Cycle network which offers tailor-,ade waste management for companies. All producers fall under legal obligations of WEEE legislation, and PV Cycle helps the fulfill all requirements. Due to this initiative, members of the network show commitment to create a product which is sustainable during both the production and the purchase. They realize this through mindful eco-design, the elimination of toxic materials usage, and recycling.

The different material need different recycling paths:

96 percent of the materials can be reused for producing new solar panels. Potential material influx could produce 2 billion new panels by 2050:

In fact, if recycling processes were not put in place, there would be 60 million tons of PV panels waste lying in landfills by the year 2050; since all PV cells contain certain amount of toxic substances, that would truly become a not-so-sustainable way of sourcing energy.

Not only will PV recycling create more green job opportunities but also approximately £11 billion in recoverable value by 2050. This influx will make it possible to produce 2 billion new panels without the need to invest in raw materials. This means that there will be the capacity of producing around 630 GW of energy just from reusing previously used materials.

The full original infographic and additional information can be visited under greenmatch.co.uk.

Source: GreenMatch.co.uk