AF&PA reports decreased printing-writing paper shipments

Washington, USA — The American Forest & Paper Association has released its September 2017 Printing-Writing Paper Report. According to the monthly report from the American Forest & Paper Association, total printing-writing paper shipments decreased five percent in September compared to September 2016. All four of the major printing-writing grades posted year-over-year shipment declines. U.S. purchases of printing-writing papers also decreased, down six percent in September. Total printing-writing paper inventory levels increased one-half of one percent from August.
- September uncoated free sheet (UFS) paper shipments decreased year-over-year following the year-over-year increase in August. Imports of UFS decreased by 18 percent year-over-year in August – this follows two consecutive decreases of 20 percent or more. Meanwhile, exports of UFS papers increased 17 percent year-over-year in August, which follows three consecutive increases of 20 percent or more.
- Operating rate for coated free sheet (CFS) paper producers in September hits highest level since September 2016. U.S. imports of CFS papers decreased 9 percent year-over-year in August, the second consecutive year-over-year decline. Exports of CFS papers increased 6 percent year-over-year in August, the sixth increase in the past eight months.
- Coated mechanical (CM) paper shipments declined year-over-year in September for the fourth consecutive month. Imports of CM increased in August, up 7 percent compared to August 2016. Exports of CM also increased, up 28 percent in August to 35,700 tons – the highest level since November 2016.
- Shipments of uncoated mechanical (UM) papers have declined year-over-year in every month when compared to the same month in 2016. Imports of UM decreased 11 percent year-over-year in August while exports of UM increased 1 percent year-over-year in August – the fifth year-over-year increase in the first eight months of 2017.
The complete report with detailed tables, charts, and historical data can be purchased by contacting Kory Bockman at Statistics_Publications@afandpa.org or 202-463-4716.
Source: American Forest & Paper Association