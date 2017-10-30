AF&PA reports decreased printing-writing paper shipments

Washington, USA — The American Forest & Paper Association has released its September 2017 Printing-Writing Paper Report. According to the monthly report from the American Forest & Paper Association, total printing-writing paper shipments decreased five percent in September compared to September 2016. All four of the major printing-writing grades posted year-over-year shipment declines. U.S. purchases of printing-writing papers also decreased, down six percent in September. Total printing-writing paper inventory levels increased one-half of one percent from August.

September uncoated free sheet (UFS) paper shipments decreased year-over-year following the year-over-year increase in August. Imports of UFS decreased by 18 percent year-over-year in August – this follows two consecutive decreases of 20 percent or more. Meanwhile, exports of UFS papers increased 17 percent year-over-year in August, which follows three consecutive increases of 20 percent or more.

Operating rate for coated free sheet (CFS) paper producers in September hits highest level since September 2016. U.S. imports of CFS papers decreased 9 percent year-over-year in August, the second consecutive year-over-year decline. Exports of CFS papers increased 6 percent year-over-year in August, the sixth increase in the past eight months.

Coated mechanical (CM) paper shipments declined year-over-year in September for the fourth consecutive month. Imports of CM increased in August, up 7 percent compared to August 2016. Exports of CM also increased, up 28 percent in August to 35,700 tons – the highest level since November 2016.

Shipments of uncoated mechanical (UM) papers have declined year-over-year in every month when compared to the same month in 2016. Imports of UM decreased 11 percent year-over-year in August while exports of UM increased 1 percent year-over-year in August – the fifth year-over-year increase in the first eight months of 2017.

Source: American Forest & Paper Association