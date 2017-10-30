Madrid municipality will start a selective collection of organic waste

Brussels — On 1st of November 2017, ACR+ member Madrid municipality will start a new plan of selective collection of organic waste. In a first phase, the collection will begin in 17 areas of 10 districts of the city – covering in total 125.000 households and 255.003 inhabitants – and is expected to be progressively extended to the entire city.

In addition to housing and businesses in the designated areas, separate collection of organic waste will also take place in 50 large waste generators: 11 markets, 15 shopping centers, 8 hospitals, 2 hotels, and 14 other large generators of waste such as the Atocha and Chamartín stations, RTVE-Torrespaña, the Army headquarters of Prim and Romero Robledo streets, the Telefonica or Mercamadrid district.

The City Council will also launch an information and awareness campaign, with the slogan „Acierta con la orgánica“, aimed at homes, schools, shops, restaurants and large generators of waste. Between 23 October and 7 December, a team of environmental counsellors will visit all the houses in the participating areas, to explain personally how to separate organic matter and the benefits of recycling. All the houses in the pioneer areas will be given a kit consisting of an aerated plastic bucket with 10 litters of capacity where to keep their organic waste, an information booklet, a refrigerator magnet reminding what is considered as organic waste, a small magazine and a seed ball ready to be planted.

Other actions such as informative spots, exhibitions, trainings and educational activities for schools, are planned in the different places to inform users.

In 2016, the Madrilenians generated an average of 1.1 kilos of garbage each day. From this, 71 percent corresponded to the residual fraction, which is constituted by 47 percent of organic matter, in the case of domestic waste, and 30 percent in the commercial sector.

Source: Madrid municipality / Association of Cities and Regions for sustainable Resource management (ACR+)