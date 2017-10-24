September world crude steel production with 5.6 percent increase y-t-y

Brussels — In September 2017, world crude steel production for the 66 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 141.4 million tonnes (Mt) showing a 5.6 percent increase compared to September 2016. China’s crude steel production for September 2017 was 71.8 Mt, an increase of 5.3 percent compared to September 2016. Japan produced 8.6 Mt of crude steel in September 2017, an increase of 2.0 percent compared to September 2016.

In the EU, France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel in September 2017, an increase of 3.2 percent compared to September 2016. Italy’s crude steel production for September 2017 was 2.2 Mt, up by 8.3 percent on September 2017. Spain produced 1.3 Mt in September 2017, an increase of 6.7 percent on 2016.

Turkey’s crude steel production for September 2017 was 3.0 Mt, up by 13.0 percent on September 2016. The US produced 6.7 Mt of crude steel in September 2017, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to September 2016. Brazil’s crude steel production for September 2017 was 3.0 Mt, up by 7.6 percent on September 2016.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 66 countries in September 2017 was 73.5 percent. This is 2.8 percentage points higher than September 2016. Compared to August 2017, it is 0.6 percentage points higher.

In the first nine months of 2017, world crude steel production was 1,266.9 Mt, up by 5.6 percent compared to the same period in 2016. Asia produced 876.3 Mt of crude steel, an increase of 5.9 percent over the first nine months of 2016. The EU produced 126.4 Mt of crude steel in the first nine months of 2017, up by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of 2016. North America’s crude steel production in the first nine months of 2017 was 86.7 Mt, an increase of 3.5 percent compared to the first nine months of 2016. The C.I.S. produced 76.4 Mt of crude steel in the first nine months of 2017, the same amount it produced over the same period of 2016.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)