Acquisition: N+P is now full shareholder of Subcoal

New Bergen, The Netherlands — The N+P Recycling shareholders have recently acquired all shares in Subcoal International B.V., as well as Subcoal Production FRM B.V. After the initial purchase of a majority holding in these companies in 2013, N+P has invested much time and finance in the development of the Subcoal companies over the last few years.

The successful development of the Subcoal® concept has resulted in various investments in the production facility in Delfzijl (in the north of the Netherlands) and in an exponential growth in the demand for Subcoal. For that reason it was a logical step for the N+P shareholders to take over both companies completely.

The Subcoal concept was developed in 1998 by DSM, but was only fully implemented for the first time on a large scale in 2010. Since the N+P’s involvement in 2013 the concept has developed globally. The demand for Subcoal as an alternative fuel has increased strongly. The Subcoal pellets are produced from non-recyclable waste, which otherwise would have been deposited in a landfill site or disposed of via a waste incinerator. The Subcoal pellets are now however used as fuel in energy intensive industries like cement kilns or power plants. By using alternative fuels these industries make significant savings on their energy costs. In this way millions of kilos of fossil fuels are replaced every year, which also contributes significantly to a reduction of CO2 emissions.

Based on the success of the concept N+P expects a yearly growth of the production capacity to 500 – 750 kilotons every year. The first new production facility is expected in the UK by middle of 2018. Also thanks to the Subcoal concept N+P strengthens its position as the specialist in the field of production and supply of a diverse portfolio of alternative fuels.

Source: N+P Recycling B.V.