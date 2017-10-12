With Bollegraaf-delivered MRF technology: FCC recycling facility wins NWRA award

Appingedam, The Netherlands — The prestigious National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) has selected FCC’s materials recycling facility (MRF) in Dallas as the Best Recycling Facility of the Year 2017 in North America. This award recognizes the facility that demonstrates leadership in key measurements, such as innovation, quantity of materials collected and/or processed, types of materials recovered, site improvements and sustainability measures adopted. Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions congratulates FCC Environmental Services with the NWRA award.

In November 2015, the City of Dallas awarded FCC with a contract for the design, construction and operation of a single stream MRF to process the city’s recyclables. With the latest sorting and classification techniques, including optical sorters as well as gravimetric sorting machines all housed in a 60,000-square-foot building, the plant can handle more than 40 tons per hour of single stream material. The site includes a 15,000-square-foot building that serves as the administrative and operations personnel offices. There is also an education center where FCC personnel teach and train the community of Dallas about the importance and benefits of recycling.

The facility contains cutting-edge technology provided by Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions from Appingedam, The Netherlands. Engineered, designed an build by Bollegraaf to be one of the most advanced materials recovery facilities in the USA. Construction on the facility started in March 2016 and was completed in December 2016. The facility began operating on January 1, 2017. In its first year of operation, the MRF will process around 80,000 tons in 2017, with a total capacity of 140,000 tons per year.

This MRF is a critical piece of infrastructure because all single stream recyclable material from the City of Dallas and surrounding areas will be processed at the MRF over the next fifteen years. Its successful delivery is also vital to achieving the city’s ambitious efforts to increase waste diversion to 40 percent by 2020, 60 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2040.

“We are delighted that FCC Environmental Services won this prestigious award for the Dallas MRF, designed and build by Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions and Van Dyk Recycling Solutions (North America’s exclusive distributor of Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions and Lubo Systems)”, commented Edmund Tenfelde, CEO of Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions.

And he added: “Bollegraaf Recycling Solution is a company that provides high added value, and the best client experience based on more than 56 years of experience. We export our know-how, our consolidated experience and a large portfolio of references worldwide. As one of the world’s leading system integrators, we know what it takes to separate Municipal Solid Waste and Construction & Demolition into valuable recyclables. We have installed over 3,800 recycling systems and have built the largest MRFs in Europe and North America, including 14 Mega-MRFs that process 50+ tons per hour. This project gave us the opportunity to show we can provide state-of-the-art, turn-key solutions for material recovery facilities.”

Source: Bollegraaf Recycling Machinery