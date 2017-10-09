CIWM has announced 2017 finalists for Sustainability & Resource Awards

Marefair, UK — The Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM) has announced the finalists that have made it into the final round of this year’s Sustainability and Resource Awards. CIWM received numerous high-calibre entries this year, and it has been a struggle to process the applications to reveal this year’s finalists, according to CIWM’s technical manager, Tina Benfield.

Tina Benfield balanced: “This year has been a fantastic one for the sustainability and resource management sector. It has been a difficult struggle to shortlist the superb entries we received this year and is a great demonstration of the innovative and pioneering work taking place which we can all learn from.”

These “long-standing and well-respected” awards are given for outstanding achievement in the sustainability, resource and waste industry, CIWM says. Judged by respected experts in the sector, these awards represent the highest level of achievement and are entered and sponsored by organisations from all over the UK who are passionate about excellence and thought leadership, it says.

The CIWM Sustainability and Resource Awards will take place on afternoon of 02 November 2017, at the Grosvenor Square Marriott in London. The full list of categories and finalists can be visited under ciwm-journal.co.uk.

Source: Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM)