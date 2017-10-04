For innovation, sustainability and LCA: Shortlist for 8th Steelie Awards is closed

Brussels — The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has announced the shortlist for its 8th Steelie Awards. The winners will be revealed at the Annual Dinner of the 2017 General Assembly in Brussels on Monday, 16 October. The trophies, known as Steelies, are awarded in seven categories.

For the trophy „Innovation of the year“ are recommended HBIS Group Co., Ltd. for research and application of waster heat on-line water quenching; Posco for deep learning technology for innovating steel manufacturing processes; Jindal Steel and Power Limited for cenverting an existing electric arc furnace to a Neo Electric oxy furnace; JSW Steel Limited for developing Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS) for automotive steels and superior grade of electrical steel; and voestalpine AG for highly efficient inline bonded electric motor cores for e-mobility.

As possible winners of the „Excellence in sustainability“ trophy are recommended Acindar Grupo ArcelorMittal and Ternium for steel reuse for the conservation of jaguars; ArcelorMittal Tubarão and Usiminas for paving rural roads in Brazil with steel by-products; and China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited for renewable energy in steelmaking.

The „Excellence in Life Cycle Assessment“ trophy might go to Baotou Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd for the use of LCA to support eco-design and environmental improvement throughout its supply chain; JSW Steel Limited for using LCA to reduce the carbon and water footprints of its operations; Tata Steel Europe for creating an Environmental Product Declaration Programme; and Tata Steel India for using LCA to support its customer on their new product’s LCA study.

The full shortlist for the 8th Steelie Award can be visited under worldsteel.org.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)