Novelis 2017: More recycled metal content, less incidents and less water usage

Atlanta, Georgia / USA — Aluminum rolling and recycling company Novelis Inc. has published its fiscal year 2017 Sustainability Report. According to the report, Novelis achieved key sustainability milestones two years ahead of target, including increasing the use of high-recycled metal content inputs to 55 percent and reducing its water usage to the fiscal year 2020 target of 2.7 cubic meter/metric tons. These sustainable gains were achieved during a record year of financial performance and are a result of increased operational efficiencies and technical innovation throughout the company’s 24 facilities around the world.

Safety remains a top priority for the company, with fiscal year 2017 representing another record low in recordable safety incidents as 11 of the company’s 24 facilities saw no recordable injuries. Process improvements and new safety measures continue to be evaluated to enable Novelis to reach its goal of zero injuries. The company also continued to curb its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) over the last fiscal year, reducing emissions by more than 21 percent from the baseline of 21 million metric tons of CO2. The waste to landfill and energy intensity rates both increased over the last year and are key areas of focus for fiscal year 2018.

„From operations within our company to how we partner with our stakeholders, safety and sustainability continue to be core to our business,“ commented Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novelis. „We have made great gains in this fiscal year and are ahead of target in some areas. Additionally, we remain resolute in our commitment to leverage our technical expertise and innovative capabilities to solve challenges at our facilities and promote sustainability throughout the manufacturing industry.“

Given the infinitely-recyclable properties of aluminum, recycling aluminum produces 95 percent fewer GHG emissions and requires 95 percent less energy than primary aluminum production. These properties enable Novelis to achieve lower GHG emissions and drive sustainable value across its business segments of beverage can, automotive and high-end specialties. In the automotive space for example, Novelis helps customers achieve their sustainability goals through scrap metal collection and recycling. In partnership with Ford Motor Company, 90 percent of its scrap was collected and recycled.

Other important achievements from fiscal 2017 include:

Novelis was honored with the inaugural Supplier Sustainability Award from Denso, a leading supplier of automotive components. The award recognizes Novelis‘ strong leadership in all facets of sustainability across its operations, product lines and communities.

In partnership with Jaguar Land Rover, Novelis reclaimed 50,000 tons of aluminum scrap, which is equivalent to 200,000 Jaguar XE body shells – preventing 500,000 tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

The global Novelis workforce supported 317 community projects and committed more than $4 million in support of global and local causes aligned with Novelis‘ long-term focus areas of recycling, safety, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The company is committed to having 100 percent of its employees CPR/First Aid Certified.

The company pledged $1 million to Habitat for Humanity International over the next five years, a 100 percent increase over Novelis‘ financial contribution during the previous five years.

The Fiscal Year 2017 Novelis Sustainability Report can be visited and downloaded under novelis.com.

Source: Novelis / PRNewswire