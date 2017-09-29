BHS announces video series on materials recovery facility investment

Eugene, Oregon — Bulk Handling Systems (BHS) has launched the BHS Value Series, a series of six videos that gives viewers an inside look into the real value-drivers behind a materials recovery facility (MRF) investment. The story is told through dozens of interviews with the people of BHS, Nihot, National Recover Technologies (NRT) and Zero Waste Energy (ZWE). The first chapter, Integration, is available on BHS’ website.

“The decision to invest in a recycling system, like any investment, inherently carries a certain degree of risk,” said BHS CEO Steve Miller. “Our customers are under increased pressure from their stakeholders to increase recovery and are simultaneously facing downstream pressure to increase end-product quality. This series examines the pre-purchase factors a MRF buyer should consider to find the integrated solution that mitigates risk and drives superior financial results.”

The Value Series is a must-watch for any decision maker looking to invest in a recycling system. The most important consideration is performance – recovery, purity, throughput and uptime – but there are other considerations that determine success. Potential customers should look for a partner that can design and deliver a high performance solution and, as importantly, one that will be supportive and collaborative throughout the life of the system. The Value Series explores these various considerations in depth to assist buyers in making this important decision.

“In 2014 we launched our MSW Video Series which received excellent feedback from the industry,” said BHS Marketing Manager Peter Raschio. “With the Value Series, we’re taking it a step further, featuring a wide variety of interviews from different disciplines and in a completely unscripted format. This series explores the factors that MRF buyers should consider so that they gain a competitive advantage in their business.”

The six chapters are titled Integration, Innovation, Design, Execution, Performance, and Collaboration. Chapters two through six will release in one-month increments. To view the ensuing chapters as they’re released, BHS recommends following the company’s LikedIn page and subscribing to its YouTube channel. The first chapter can be visited under youtube.com.

Source: BHS Europe