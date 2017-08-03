Scotland: SEPA and Entrepreneurial partner to tackle Scotland’s waste tyres

With approximately 100 tyres turned into waste every 15 minutes in Scotland, the mounting pressure on the economy to find environmental solutions that harness the value of our resources, has never been greater. So a major new strategic partnership has been announced yesterday by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and Entrepreneurial Scotland, aimed at eliminating the problem of waste tyres as an environmental issue in Scotland.

The new partnership sets in motion an ambitious challenge for entrepreneurs to find sustainable new business opportunities for waste tyres over the next five years. Alongside this, SEPA has committed to developing a specific Sector Plan that will set targets and actions to directly tackle waste tyres and the criminal behaviours, such as illegal dumping, that the industry can attract.

The initiative in partnership with Entrepreneurial Scotland will work hand in hand with the world leading Saltire Fellowship Programme, an intensive leadership development opportunity for Scotland’s most ambitious and entrepreneurially-minded individuals. This year’s cohort of Saltire Fellows will explore new ventures that can actively turn waste tyres into viable business opportunities. Working closely with entrepreneurs and those immersed in entrepreneurial thinking will significantly enhance SEPA’s own traditional approaches to regulation and provide proactive solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges facing Scotland’s economy.

Speaking at the announcement, SEPA’s Chief Executive, Terry A’hearn, commented: “The partnership between SEPA and Entrepreneurial Scotland taps into the most creative assets at our disposal to find some truly innovative approaches to reduce or reuse the number of waste tyres circulating in our economy. By working together, we have the potential to create economic opportunities that provide tangible benefits for environmental and social success in Scotland.“ And he added: „The most prosperous businesses in the 21st century will embed the importance of a circular economy at the heart of their operations and will be purpose driven to seek opportunities which bring profitability through environmental innovation.“

Source: Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA)