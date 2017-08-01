Tomra lauches new waste sorting technology at RWM 2017 in Birmingham

Wedel, Germany — Global sensor-based sorting specialist Tomra Sorting Recycling will demonstrate the latest additions to its range of technologies available for the UK market at RWM exhibition in September. Coinciding with its 10th anniversary in the UK, Tomra will launch its new Autosort Laser for glass which can help to recover more than 95 per cent of glass from fresh municipal waste. And will introduce laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) and the newly updated X-Tract, two new additions to Tomra’s metals sorting portfolio.

Tomra’s new LIBS-based sensor sorting technology, for the first time, can sort and separate different aluminium wrought alloys and achieve high levels of separation efficiency. Sorting accuracies range above 99 percent purity with throughputs of between 3 and 7 tons per hour, depending on the input characteristics and bulk density of the material to be sorted.

In addition to its LIBS technology, Tomra will showcase the newly updated X-Tract at RWM. By combining X-ray transmission (XRT) and Duoline technology, the X-Tract separates a variety of metals with high precision, so that purities of 98 – 99 percent can be achieved, even from a most varied mix and with small grain sizes.

Tomra is an international company with strong national support structures in the key markets. Brian Gist, global sales director, metals balances: “In 2007 we started with only three employees. Today, the company has a team of 17 UK-based specialists. Over the last ten years, more than 300 Tomra sorting units have been installed in over 80 per cent of all MRFs of the UK. This is an achievement we are very proud of.”

The RWM exhibition in Birmingham, United Kingdom, will open its doors from 12. – 14. September 2017. Brian Gist and his team will be on hand at stand 4L20-M21 to explain Tomra’s sorting technology and its application in detail and answer visitors’ questions.

Source: Tomra Sorting GmbH