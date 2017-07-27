ILZSG: Global market for refined zinc metal was in deficit in first five months of 2017

Lisbon, Portugal — The global market for refined zinc metal was in deficit by 178kt over the first five months of 2017 with total reported inventories declining by 167kt over the same period, according to preliminary data for world lead supply and demand released by the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG).

World zinc mine production increased by 6.3 percent mainly due to rises in Eritrea, India, Peru and Turkey that more than balanced reductions in Australia and the United States.

A significant 54.8 percent rise in Indian refined zinc metal output was largely offset by reductions in Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Peru and Thailand resulting in an overall global increase of 0.4 percent.

After a sharp fall in 2016, US apparent demand for refined zinc metal increased by 19 percent. In China, apparent usage decreased by 2.8 percent and in Europe rose by 1.8 percent. On a global basis demand was 1.1 percent higher.

Chinese imports of zinc contained in zinc concentrates amounted to 477kt, a rise of 27.9 percent compared to the same period of 2016. The country’s net imports of refined zinc metal decreased by 48.4 percent to 129kt.

Full details are available in the July 2017 edition of the Group’s 77 page ‘Lead and Zinc Statistics’ Bulletin. Further details about the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) together with a full list of publications are available on the Group’s website at ilzsg.org.

Source: International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG)