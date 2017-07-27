ILZSG: World refined lead metal demand exceeded supply in first five months of 2017

Lisbon, Portugal — World refined lead metal demand exceeded supply by 91kt during the first five months of 2017. Over the same period total reported stock levels increased by 23kt, according to preliminary data for world lead supply and demand released by the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG).

An increase in global lead mine production of 12.7 percent compared to the same period of 2016 was mainly due to higher output in China and India that more than offset decreases in Australia and Peru.

A rise in world refined lead metal output of 7.2 percent was primarily influenced by increases in China, India, the Republic of Korea and the United States.

An increase in US apparent demand for refined lead metal of 23.3 percent was principally a consequence of a sharp rise in net imports. Chinese apparent usage rose by 13.7 percent and in Europe by a more modest 1.7 percent. Overall global demand rose by 10.3 percent.

Chinese imports of lead contained in lead concentrates decreased by 4.9 percent to total 272kt. Net imports of refined lead metal amounted to 41kt compared to net exports of 12kt over the same period in 2016.

Source: International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG)