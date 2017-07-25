European Demolition Industry Report 2017 is now available

Madrid, Spain — Until 31st of July, the European Demolition Association presents a special offer to buy the European Demolition Industry Report 2017 and get online versions of 2016 and 2015 editions for free. The European Demolition Industry Report 2017 includes detailed information about the trends of the demolition industry in 2015-2016, forecasts and specific information.

The report coversissues like Company and activity, Volume of business, Evolution of the demolition activities, Investment in demolition machinery, equipment and consumables, Evolution of the workforce and Business prospects. All this information about the demolition sector is analyzed at an European level and country-by-country. The language used in the report is English and the national language of each country.

In addition, the 2017 report includes for each country a comparative graph with the information collected in previous editions in order to show the trends of the demolition industry for each topic analyzed since 2015.

The European Demolition Association, EDA, elaborates an European demolition industry report every year since 2015. The purpose of these Industry Reports is to have a global EU view combined with a national view of the countries directly related with EDA. These publications help demolition industry stakeholders in their knowledge of the business inbounds and abroad.

The information analysed on these reports is collected directly from demolition contractors all over Europe with a methodology established by the Statistics working group of EDA, lead by Mr. Andreas Pocha, General Manager of the Deutscher Abbruchverband (DA).

The European Demolition Industry Report 2017 costs 200 €, while the companies and National Associations member have already received a free copy for this condition. The publication can be requested under europeandemolition.org.

Source: European Demolition Association