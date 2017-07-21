worldsteel reports a 3.2 percent increase of crude steel production in June 2017

Brussels — World crude steel production was 836.0 Mt in the first six months of 2017, up by 4.5 percent compared to the same period in 2016. Asia produced 576.8 Mt of crude steel, an increase of 4.8 percent. In the same period the EU produced 86.1 Mt of crude steel, up by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of 2016. North America’s crude steel production in the first six months of 2017 was 57.4 Mt, an increase of 2.4 percent compared to the first half of 2016. The C.I.S. produced 49.7 Mt of crude steel in the first six months of 2017, a decrease of -2.5 percent over the same months of 2016.

China’s crude steel production for June 2017 was 73.2 Mt, an increase of 5.7 percent compared to June 2016. Japan produced 8.4 Mt of crude steel in June 2017, a decrease of -4.3 percent compared to June 2016. South Korea produced 5.9 Mt of crude steel in June 2017, an increase of 7.7 percent compared to June 2016.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.6 Mt of crude steel in June 2017, a decrease of -1.7 percent compared to June 2016. Italy produced 2.1 Mt of crude steel, up by 1.8 percent on June 2016. France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel, up by 1.3 percent compared to June 2016. Spain produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel, up by 8.1 percent on June 2016.

Turkey’s crude steel production for June 2017 was 3.0 Mt, up by 7.1 percent on June 2016. The US produced 6.7 Mt of crude steel in June 2017, a decrease of -1.7 percent compared to June 2016. Brazil’s crude steel production for June 2017 was 2.6 Mt, up by 4.0 percent on June 2016.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 67 countries in June 2017 was 73.0 percent. This is 1.4 percentage points higher than June 2016. Compared to May 2017, it is 1.3 percentage points higher.

